Market Street’s ‘Holiday Market’ Saturday

Whether you are in need of a unique gift for someone special on your Christmas list or just need a dose of holiday cheer, join the Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association for Market Street’s “Holiday Market,” this Saturday, December 5th in historic downtown Clinton.

During the holiday celebration, which runs from 10 to 5 pm Saturday, there will be special sales in all of downtown Clinton’s unique shops, and Christmas music on the street, as well as hot chocolate and s’mores.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the fresh greenery and pinecone swags that will decorate Market Street and see special water-color portaits, framed verses, pennant banners, hand-painted pots and more by Lydia Sellers. In addition, CRH Crafts will be on sale, plus you can check out the latest offerings for the holidays from Brad Cantrell Pottery and locally handcrafted dresses by Felicidad.

You can write and mail a letter to Santa Claus, stop by to wave at the Jolly Old Elf, or set up an appointment to have your photo taken with Santa.

Allison Swanner will provide a kids’ craft in the Spindle Tree that kids can do on-site, or take home with them.

In addition, you can eat at the Apple Blossom Cafe and Hoskins all day Saturday, December 5th, from 10 am to 5 pm during the Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association’s Market Street “Holiday Market.”