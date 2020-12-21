Margie Pauline Henderson, age 91, of Heiskell

Margie Pauline Henderson, age 91, of Heiskell, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence. Margie was born in Grayson County, Kentucky on April 27, 1929 to the late Marvin and Anna Mae Glasscock Drane. She was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She loved crocheting, knitting, crafts, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her husband: James Henderson, brothers Carroll Drane and Murle Drane, and sister: Alice Ruth Wilson.

Sons                Dave Henderson and wife Cecilia of Heiskell

                        Terry Henderson of Heiskell

Grandson        David Henderson of Heiskell

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the New Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Sexton officiating.

You may also view Margie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

