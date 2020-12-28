David Michael Schmitt (RCSO)

Man jailed after Christmas Eve shooting

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 607 Views

A Roane County man is in custody today, charged with attempted second-degree murder in a Christmas Eve shooting.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm Thursday night at a home on Mimosa Avenue in Rockwood. A woman was reportedly shot in the upper torso and was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She is described by our partners at BBB-TV as a relative of Schmitt’s wife and stepdaughter.

The suspected shooter, 43-year-old David Michael Schmitt, fled the scene before authorities arrived and a Be on the Lookout—or BOLO—was issued for his vehicle. Harriman Police eventually spotted, and stopped, Schmitt’s vehicle on Highway 27. After a brief, 20-minute-long standoff, Schmitt surrendered to authorities without further incident. Inside his vehicle, police rpeorted finding an AR-15 and a pistol.

At last check, Schmitt remained in custody at the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

City, county oppose placement of proposed drug treatment center

A proposed non-residential drug treatment facility is drawing opposition from leaders in the city of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.