Man jailed after Christmas Eve shooting

A Roane County man is in custody today, charged with attempted second-degree murder in a Christmas Eve shooting.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm Thursday night at a home on Mimosa Avenue in Rockwood. A woman was reportedly shot in the upper torso and was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She is described by our partners at BBB-TV as a relative of Schmitt’s wife and stepdaughter.

The suspected shooter, 43-year-old David Michael Schmitt, fled the scene before authorities arrived and a Be on the Lookout—or BOLO—was issued for his vehicle. Harriman Police eventually spotted, and stopped, Schmitt’s vehicle on Highway 27. After a brief, 20-minute-long standoff, Schmitt surrendered to authorities without further incident. Inside his vehicle, police rpeorted finding an AR-15 and a pistol.

At last check, Schmitt remained in custody at the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.