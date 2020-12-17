Lowell Wade Hohman, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on March 19, 1939 to the late Eugene Henry and Verna Louise Weber Hohman, in Clinton.

He was a carpenter for many years. He also worked as a screen printer and produced many uniforms for local sports teams. Lowell was a founding member of the Optimist Club in South Clinton. He enjoyed watching sports on TV especially the VOLS. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by granddaughter, Anessa Hohman; and brother, Jack Hohman.

He is survived by: wife, Norma Hohman; children, Michael Hohman, Alan Hohman and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Krista Robinette and husband Josh, and Sarah Hohman; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Robinette; siblings, Carolyn Owens and husband Marvin, Dolores Crowley and husband LB; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Family and friends will gather for graveside services on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11am at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.