Louise Carden Egner, 84, of Clinton

Louise Carden Egner, 84, of Clinton, TN passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born on April 17 th, 1936 in Lake City, TN to the late Clyde and Gertie Carden. She was Division Secretary in the Development Division at Y-12 for many years.  She also worked in the Volunteer Office at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Louise loved entertaining guests, playing the piano, and shopping. She cherished time with family and friends. She had a passion for caregiving and was an active member at First Baptist Church in Clinton. 

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Henderson and Lula Martin. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband Larry Egner.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy Koelsch, son-in-law Jack Koelsch, granddaughter Katie Daughterty,  husband, Casey Daugherty , grandsons Brian, (his wife, Crystal Koeslch) and David, (his wife,Peggy Koelsch), great-granddaughter Sophie Daugherty, great-grandsons Aiden, Austin, John and Kevin Koelsch. She is also survived by her sister Betty Taylor and several beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. 

The family will have a viewing at Holly Gable Funeral Home on Friday, December 4 th, from noon until 4:00 PM. 

Graveside service will follow at 10am on Saturday morning at Grandview Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

