Longtime AC Trustee passes

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 128 Views

Former Anderson County Trustee Patsy Stair Lomeli passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

Patsy was a fixture at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she started her career working in the offices of the county clerk, register of deeds, county mayor and trustee. She served as a Deputy Trustee for 17 years and in 1974, was elected to the first of eight terms as County Trustee, serving a total of 32 years in that capacity until she retired in 2006.

Patsy Stair Lomeli was the first woman ever elected to be president of the County Officials Association of Tennessee (COAT), and was voted Trustee of the Year in Tennessee several times. She was also very active in the community, serving in many capacities in a wide variety of church and civic organizations.

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday between 11 am and 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Clinton, with the funeral service at 2:00 in the sanctuary. She will be laid to rest following the service at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

You can see Patsy Stair Lomeli’s full obituary by clicking here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Third suspect charged in kidnapping that ended in man’s death

Authorities in Roane County say that they have arrested a third person in connection to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.