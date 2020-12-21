Live nativity coming to Little Ponderosa

The community is invited to a special Christmas event on Tuesday, December 22nd at the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton.

The Live Nativity, described as a “live-action journey back in time to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas the whole family will enjoy” has been organized by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank and zoo founder James Cox, and will be held Tuesday beginning at 5:30 pm. Admission to this drive-thru only event is absolutely free.

The event will feature a singing of “Silent Night” by Anderson County High School student Lily Vandagriff, and a Scripture reading from Matthew and Luke.

Little Ponderosa is located 629 Granite Road in Clinton and for more information, you can visit the zoo’s website at www.littleponderosazoo.com.

