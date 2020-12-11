Lelia Sue Bearden, age 82, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, December 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 5, 1938 in Walker County, Georgia and met the love of her life in 1956 and they married in 1957. She was a devoted Pastors wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Sue was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for over 50 years, where she served the Lord faithfully at Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist School, working in the school cafeteria. Above all, Sue loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, working puzzles, and was an avid gardener. Preceded in death by her parents, Mark & Beulah Burchette Young; brothers, Griff & Thad Young; sister-in-law, Betty Garrett.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 63 years Pastor Ray Bearden of Kingston

Children Mitchell Bearden & wife, Nina of Merle Inlet, SC

Steve Bearden & wife, Chevi of Decatur

Stacey Bearden & wife, Janine of Knoxville

Nathan Bearden & wife, Holly of Charlotte, NC

Grandchildren Patrick Bearden, Katie Bearden Hensley & husband, David

Natalie Bearden, Laura Spellman & husband, Andy

Michelle Senters & husband, Ash

Melanie Crowe & husband, Freddy

Zack Bearden & wife, Kelsey

Haley Bearden, Samantha Bearden

Great-grandchildren Delaney Bearden, Leighton Bearden, Branson Bearden, Avery Crowe, Hudson Crowe

Brothers Mark Young, Jr and Grady Young & wife, Kay… all of Calhoun, GA

Sisters Doris Dockery of Calhoun, GA

Evelyn Warren & husband, Paul of Blairsville, GA

Brothers & Sisters-in-law Lamar Bearden & wife, Runette, Kay Rutledge, Donald Bearden,

Jerry Bearden & wife, Nancy, Rita McBrayer & husband, Roy… all of Calhoun, GA

Special Dear Friend Wiladean Harper of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family members and many dear friends

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Plemons, Evangelist Larry Wells, Evangelist Ray Bearden officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to wear mask and observe social distancing. A private graveside service for the family will follow at Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Alan Johnson and Pastor David Dickerson officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Bob Herrell, Mike, Timothy, and Nathan Morgan, Nathan Plemons, Eddie Evans, Tony Clower, and Zack Bearden; honorary pallbearer will be Patrick Bearden. Memorial donations may be made to Ray Bearden’s Book Ministry, c/o Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 844, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.