Lee extends Executive Order through February

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 75 Views

Gov. Bill Lee has extended the state of emergency in Tennessee through the end of February.

Lee signed a new executive order to do so on Tuesday, one that will take effect this Tuesday, December 29 until February 27th, which is the longest amount of time he can extend a state of emergency at once.

In the last week, Tennessee has become one of the worst hotspots in the nation for the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the extended order, governments may continue to hold electronic meetings, the National Guard will still be authorized to work in hospitals, and county mayors will continue to have the authority to issue mask-wearing requirements, more commonly known as mask mandates.

Lee has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, instead encouraging county mayors to do what they feel is best for their communities.

The order, which you can read by following this link, also requires that those testing positive for COVID-19 stay at home except to receive medical care, and employers cannot allow an employee who tested positive to show up for work until after fulfilling CDC guidelines for isolation.

A number of other regulations, many of which pertain to the medical industry, will continue to be waived.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kingston Council chooses Griffis to fill vacancy

Meeting via Zoom on Monday night, the Kingston City Council selected Jeff Grffis to fill …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.