Lee extends Executive Order through February

Gov. Bill Lee has extended the state of emergency in Tennessee through the end of February.

Lee signed a new executive order to do so on Tuesday, one that will take effect this Tuesday, December 29 until February 27th, which is the longest amount of time he can extend a state of emergency at once.

In the last week, Tennessee has become one of the worst hotspots in the nation for the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the extended order, governments may continue to hold electronic meetings, the National Guard will still be authorized to work in hospitals, and county mayors will continue to have the authority to issue mask-wearing requirements, more commonly known as mask mandates.

Lee has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, instead encouraging county mayors to do what they feel is best for their communities.

The order, which you can read by following this link, also requires that those testing positive for COVID-19 stay at home except to receive medical care, and employers cannot allow an employee who tested positive to show up for work until after fulfilling CDC guidelines for isolation.

A number of other regulations, many of which pertain to the medical industry, will continue to be waived.