Law enforcement working through weekend to ensure safe holiday roadways

For a second consecutive holiday weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will be out in force conducting an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign that began Wednesday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, January 3, at 11:59 p.m.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, the THP says that five people were killed in five traffic crashes on Tennessee roads.

Of the five vehicular fatalities, two were single vehicle crashes, and three were multiple vehicle crashes.

Two occupants killed were not wearing seat belts.

Alcohol was involved in three of the traffic deaths. State troopers have arrested 4,537 individuals for DUI from January 1st through December 24th, 2020. In 2019, the number of arrests made during that time was 5,627.

State troopers will perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday as we end 2020. Local law enforcement officials will also be out in force through the weekend to ensure that roads remain safe as we cap 2020 and head into 2021.

“Your safety is our priority,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “I have instructed my Captains across the state to assign troopers during peak times for crashes and driving under the influence incidents. We will not tolerate impaired drivers over New Year’s Eve or anytime. State troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law.”

Statewide sobriety and driver license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday are available on our website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.