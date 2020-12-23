Latest COVID numbers show spike in active cases

According to information released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health, 4441 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 529,578. The state also reported another 133 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll since March to 6269.

One new death was reported in Anderson County on Tuesday for a total of 52 deaths blamed on the virus. 40 new cases were reported Tuesday, as well, and there have been 5085 cases in Anderson County. Over 20% of those cases, or 1046, are described by the state as currently active. That is the highest number of active cases at one time in Anderson County. Over the past seven days, according to data from the state, 19.9% of all the COVID tests given in Anderson County have come back positive.

In Campbell County, no new deaths were reported, but 125 new cases were. 496 cases are currently active in Campbell County, which is also a single-day high. Tests in Campbell County are coming back with positive results 17.8% of the time.

Morgan County is also seeing a spike in active cases, as they are now reporting 324. More troubling, though, is that 27.7% of the COVID tests administered in the past week are coming back with positive results.

Roane County currently has 718 active cases, and are testing with a positivity rate of 22.9%.

The state releases statewide and county-level information each day and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

