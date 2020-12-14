LaFollette PD serves search warrant Friday

A narcotics search warrant was executed early Friday morning by investigators with the LaFollette Police Department and agents from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The raid was carried out at around 6:30 am Friday at 904 West Forrest Street after officials said that undercover investigators had made several purchases of meth from the residence. The house was also raided for similar reasons back in October.

No arrest were made Friday, but evidence will be presented to the Campbell County grand jury.