LaFollette PD serves search warrant Friday

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 163 Views

A narcotics search warrant was executed early Friday morning by investigators with the LaFollette Police Department and agents from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The raid was carried out at around 6:30 am Friday at 904 West Forrest Street after officials said that undercover investigators had made several purchases of meth from the residence. The house was also raided for similar reasons back in October.

No arrest were made Friday, but evidence will be presented to the Campbell County grand jury.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Today is ‘Dine & Donate Day’ for ADFAC

This is the second Monday of the month, and that means it’s time to “Dine …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.