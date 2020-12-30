Lady Vols basketball pauses activities after positive COVID test

The Tennessee women’s basketball program has paused all team activities following one positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

All of Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel returned two negative tests (PCR and rapid antigen) administered within 36 hours of Monday night’s game. The positive test was administered as part of Monday’s routine surveillance protocol, with the result returning Tuesday morning.

After UT’s announcement, the SEC announced that the Tennessee at Texas A&M game on December 31 and Kentucky at Tennessee game on January 3 have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available at www.SECsports.com.