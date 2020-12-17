Kingston Council begins process to fill vacancy

The Kingston City Council will meet this evening (Thursday, December 17th) at 6 pm.

Among the items on their agenda will be starting the process of filling a vacancy on the Council created by the death last month of Wiley Brackett. Seven people have formally applied for the appointment, and they are: David Doonan; Bruce Elzroth; Carolyn Granger; Jeff Griffis; Levi Lankford; Jody Tipton; and Don White.

Each candidate will be given up to three minutes to make introductory comments and then will answer questions from the Mayor and the Council. The body will then discuss the process that will be used for voting on the applicants, which is scheduled to take place Monday, December 21st.

The meeting is open to the public, but the city says that as part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it will be conducted via Zoom, streamed live on the city’s website at www.kingstontn.gov, and a link to the video will be posted to the city’s Facebook page.

Check out the rest of the meeting agenda at the city’s website.