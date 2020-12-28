Kenneth O. Jett, Sr., age 72 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Kenneth was born on April 24, 1948 in Anderson Co., TN, and he lived most of his life in this area. Kenneth was a laborer for X-10 for 29 years and he was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, UT sports, especially Basketball. He loved to watch his grandkids play sports, but most of all he loved being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Jennie Jett; by sisters, Retta Faye Adkins and Hazel Timms.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 18 years Regina Jett; by children, Ken Jett, Jr and wife Nicole of Clinton, Jason Jett and wife Candy of Clinton, Derek Jett and wife LeAnn of Clinton, Richard Carroll and Joanie Bray and husband David of Oakdale; by grandchildren, Allison, Emilie, Taylor, Brady, Ashton, Carter, Jaxon, Hope Jenkins, Aaliyah Washington, Robert, David, Lana, Kylie, Emily, Austin and Nicholas; by sisters, Shirley Silver, Helen Smith and Carolyn Joe Taylor; also by extended family, special friends and his Batley community.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00pm December 30, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach and Pastor Roy Massengale officiating. A graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude or the charity of your choice.

