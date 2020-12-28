Kenneth “Ken” Phillips, age 77 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Ken was born on May 16, 1943 in Crawford, TN but has resided in Clinton most of his life. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a truck driver for many different companies before his retirement. Although when Ken was able, he enjoyed camping, gardening, and fishing, he cherished the time spent with his family the most. Although he was physically unable to attend, he enjoyed watching Pastor Lee Murphy and Dante Baptist Church services online.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Edna Phillips; wife, Susie Phillips; and sister, Phyllis Lashley.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Hammond and her husband Davey, and Melissa Dills both of Clinton; brother, Gary Phillips and wife Gena; sisters, Judy Allen and Brenda Akins; grandchildren, Tyler Dills, Chase Dills and Brenden Hammond; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Jaxon Dills; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Hannah and Donnie Hannah; sister-in-law, Kathy Lowe; also by extended family members and special friends.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Wendy Riddle for her care and friendship to Ken.

Visitation will be from 12 noon-1 pm on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Lee Murphy officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2 pm with Military Honors at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.