Kelsei Kay Bedsole

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

Kelsei Kay Bedsole passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. 

Kelsei was born on May 31, 1993. She was a sweet, beautiful soul remembered by all who knew her for her beautiful smile and kind heart. She loved animals, especially her one eyed black cat, Lily. She was dedicated to her close friends and was truly beloved by all.

Kelsei will be dearly missed and is survived by mother Shannon Gray, father Shane Bedsole, brother Stephen Varhall, step-father Jason Gray, grandparents Judy and Dan Hicks, grandfather Ray Jenkins, and grandfather Byron Bedsole, and her uncles and cousins. She has joined her beloved Grandma Brenda Jenkins in heaven. 

Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you shall be with me in paradise” Luke 23:43

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

