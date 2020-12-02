Karns, Clinton split Tuesday doubleheader

Taking a look at the high school basketball action from Tuesday night around East Tennessee, we start with the return to your radio of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as Clinton hosted Karns’ in each team’s District opener.

Karns used a strong effort inside in the first half to build a double-digit lead that Clinton sliced to two (40-38) at halftime. In the second half, Clinton kept coming, but the Lady Beavers kept holding them off as they held on for a 74-69 win, snapping an 11-game losing streak to the Lady Dragons.

Anna Kate Reichter was lights-out for Karns, with 35 points that included 20 in the second half, and Alyssa Maples added 23 for the now 3-1 Lady Beavers. Sarah Burton led Clinton with 28 points, but Clinton fell to 2-5 to start the season. Jazz Moore added 13 for CHS.

In the nightcap, the Dragon boys build a couple of double-digit leads but could not shake rival Karns until the waning moments, as Clinton held on for the 83-81 win. The Beavers erased a nine-point deficit in the final minute of the game, but the Dragons improved to 4-1 thanks to a combination of clutch free-throw shooting and strong interior play.

Jackson Garner led Clinton with 26 points, and three others scored in double figures for CHS—Rishon Bright with 16, Lane Harrison with 13 (which included a pair of thunderous, crowd-pleasing dunks, and Tyler Morgan with 12.

Next up, the Clinton boys will host Jellico in a boys-only game Friday, with varsity tip time set for 7 pm. Originally scheduled to be at Anderson County, Clinton scheduled this game after the Maverick boys’ basketball program had to pause activities due to COVID concerns last week.

Friday night on WYSH will be Ladies’ Night as the Fox & Farley Full Court Press will bring you all the action as Clinton DOES get to play at Anderson County, with tip off against their crosstown rivals set for 7:30 pm. Our coverage on WYSH will begin at around 7:25 Friday night as the spotlight focuses on the Lady Dragons and the Lady Mavs.

Elsewhere, the aforementioned Lady Mavs lost at Central, 67-53, on Tuesday.

Oak Ridge took a pair of games at Halls, with the Lady Wildcats winning 71-45 and the boys hitting the century mark in the nightcap, outscoring the Red Devils, 100-64.

OTHER SCORES

Oneida girls 67 Sunbright 46…Oneida boys 49 Sunbright 47//

Grainger girls 60 Union County 37…Grainger boys 65 Union County 55.