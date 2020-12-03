Julia A. Risden, age 52 of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 135 Views

Julia A. Risden, age 52 of Clinton, TN, passed away on December 2, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a true woman of God and a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. Julia had a zest for life and enjoyed scrapbooking, trips to the Dollar Tree and watching the Lady Vols. She will be greatly missed by the family she cherished.

Julia is preceded in death by her father, Harold Pedigo and brother, Charles.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Tim Risden; daughter, Lauren Risden; step-sons, Zachary Risden and Jacob Risden; step-grandson, Andrew Risden; uncle, Leonard Cox; cousins, Randy Cox and Dustin Cox; best friend, Mary E. Sherwood; and numerous other family and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jack Paul Woodall, age 84, of Kingston

Jack Paul Woodall, age 84, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Roane …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.