Joseph Luke Forgety III was born on October 1, 1956 to Audrey Allen Forgety and the late Joseph Luke Forgety, Jr., in Rogersville,Tennessee. He was a beloved educator in the Anderson County School System, and was recently retired, after 40 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Callahan Road Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher of young adults. Additionally, he was a Minister of Music at Fisher Creek, Norwood Baptist, and Bethel Baptist, where he also served as an ordained deacon. One of Joe’s many hobbies included playing golf with his friends and sons. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, doing activities with his three precious granddaughters, and preparing for his fourth granddaughter.

Other than his Mother, Joseph Luke Forgety III is also survived by his wife- Pamela Simmons Forgety, two sons- Joseph Lee (Abby) Forgety, and Jared (Rachel) Forgety, one daughter- Loren Forgety, three granddaughters- Emma, Audrey & Lena, one sister- Rhonda (Denny) Evans, and one sister-in-law- Toni Simmons. In addition, he is also survived by five nieces- Shannon Evans, and Alex, Tori, Janae, and Ranay Simmons.

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Luke Forgety III, will be conducted at Second Baptist Church, in Clinton, Tennessee on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM with Reverends J.C. Newman and Bo Pebley officiating.

Graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM.The procession will be escorted to the cemetery by the Anderson County School Resource Officers.

The family will receive friends for visitation between the hours of 2:00 PM until the funeral hour on Saturday afternoon at the church.

Social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly encouraged.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Anderson County Education Foundation, which will provide scholarships to at-risk youth, through the Bridge Academy.

Checks may be made payable to: Education Foundation For Joe Forgety Scholarship

212 North Hicks Street

Clinton, Tennessee 37716

The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the medical staff at the University of Tennessee Medical Center for all their love and care for Joe and the family.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.