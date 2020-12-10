Jobless claims increase in TN, US

Jim Harris 59 mins ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

New reports this issued this morning by state and federal officials show that new unemployment claims rose last week as the economic recovery slowed a bit with surging COVID-19 case numbers.

In Tennessee, 6886 people filed first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ending December 5th, up from the previous week’s total of 5789.

Nationally, approximately 853,000 people applied for unemployment benefits, which was up sharply from last week’s 716,000 such claims.

There were 68 new filings in Anderson County last week, with 67 in Roane, 18 in Campbell and only nine in Morgan County.

View all the county-by-county data by following this link to an interactive map.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
New Claims Since March 15939,311 
Graphic by TDLWD

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge to hold “Reverse” Christmas Parade Saturday

As we reported last month, the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and the city of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.