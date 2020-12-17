Jobless claims increase in Tennessee

For a third consecutive week, the number of Tennesseeans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased.

According to information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce development, 7464 people filed for unemployment last week, up 578 from the previous week’s 6886. There have been fewer than 10,000 first-time applicants in Tennessee for the past eight weeks, and for nine of the last eleven weeks. Those figures are still well below the peak of 116,141 reported in the first week o f April, but are also well above the pre-pandemic average of roughly 2700. 44,215 continuing claims were paid out by the state last week.

In Anderson County, 71 people filed unemployment claims last week, and 416 others received continuing assistance. 48 Campbell Countians filed first-time claims for the week ending Saturday, December 12th, and 179 continuing claims were paid. Morgan County reported 20 first-time filers and 71 continuing claims, while Roane County saw 77 people apply for benefits and 335 continue to receive them.

Find all the county-by-county data here.

Week by week data from the TDLWD can be found below.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 46 November 21 6,873 51,624 47 November 28 5,789 46,665 48 December 5 6,886 46,404 49 December 12 7,464 44,215 New Claims Since March 15 946,775