Jobless claims increase in Tennessee

For a third consecutive week, the number of Tennesseeans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased.
According to information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce development, 7464 people filed for unemployment last week, up 578 from the previous week’s 6886. There have been fewer than 10,000 first-time applicants in Tennessee for the past eight weeks, and for nine of the last eleven weeks. Those figures are still well below the peak of 116,141 reported in the first week o f April, but are also well above the pre-pandemic average of roughly 2700. 44,215 continuing claims were paid out by the state last week.
In Anderson County, 71 people filed unemployment claims last week, and 416 others received continuing assistance. 48 Campbell Countians filed first-time claims for the week ending Saturday, December 12th, and 179 continuing claims were paid. Morgan County reported 20 first-time filers and 71 continuing claims, while Roane County saw 77 people apply for benefits and 335 continue to receive them.
Find all the county-by-county data here.
Week by week data from the TDLWD can be found below.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|New Claims Since March 15
|946,775