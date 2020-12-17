Jobless claims increase in Tennessee

For a third consecutive week, the number of Tennesseeans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased.

According to information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce development, 7464 people filed for unemployment last week, up 578 from the previous week’s 6886. There have been fewer than 10,000 first-time applicants in Tennessee for the past eight weeks, and for nine of the last eleven weeks. Those figures are still well below the peak of 116,141 reported in the first week o f April, but are also well above the pre-pandemic average of roughly 2700. 44,215 continuing claims were paid out by the state last week.

In Anderson County, 71 people filed unemployment claims last week, and 416 others received continuing assistance. 48 Campbell Countians filed first-time claims for the week ending Saturday, December 12th, and 179 continuing claims were paid. Morgan County reported 20 first-time filers and 71 continuing claims, while Roane County saw 77 people apply for benefits and 335 continue to receive them.

Find all the county-by-county data here.

Week by week data from the TDLWD can be found below.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications. 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
New Claims Since March 15946,775 

