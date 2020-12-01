A woman of God, a wife, a mother, a momaw – JoAnn Clowser Lambert, 76, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. JoAnn was born on April 8, 1944 to the late Adam and Geraldine Clowser, and she lived her life in the faith of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. JoAnn worked 16 years in the service of Dr. Max Zolman, Optometrist in Walmart of Powell, TN.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Keith Lambert, Sr.; grandson, Craig Steven DuFour, Jr.; sisters Brenda Dalton and Patricia Davis; and brother Gary.

JoAnn is survived by daughters, Michell Womble and husband, Vince of Jacksonville, FL, Kelley Lambert of Cocoa, FL, Danni Lambert and husband, Bo of Maryville, TN; sons, Daniel Lambert Jr. of Clinton, TN, Shane Lambert and wife, LaVonda of Heiskell, TN, and Shawn Lambert and wife, Tera of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Lapine and husband, Jeff, Daniel Wiles and wife, Holly, Robert Schmidt and wife, Whitney, Marshall Hatfield, Joseph Schmidt, Brandon Lambert, Hunter Lambert, Haygan Lambert, and Logan Lambert; great grandchildren, Derek Wiles, Judah Schmidt, Dustin Lapine, and Lydia Schmidt.

Momaw – Your kids, grandkids, and greats love and miss you but, with joy, know that you are in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen!

A ceremony will be held at the graveside on Monday, December 7th at 9:30am at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.