JoAnn Clowser Lambert, 76, of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 77 Views

A woman of God, a wife, a mother, a momaw – JoAnn Clowser Lambert, 76, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. JoAnn was born on April 8, 1944 to the late Adam and Geraldine Clowser, and she lived her life in the faith of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. JoAnn worked 16 years in the service of Dr. Max Zolman, Optometrist in Walmart of Powell, TN.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Keith Lambert, Sr.; grandson, Craig Steven DuFour, Jr.; sisters Brenda Dalton and Patricia Davis; and brother Gary.

JoAnn is survived by daughters, Michell Womble and husband, Vince of Jacksonville, FL, Kelley Lambert of Cocoa, FL, Danni Lambert and husband, Bo of Maryville, TN; sons, Daniel Lambert Jr. of Clinton, TN, Shane Lambert and wife, LaVonda of Heiskell, TN, and Shawn Lambert and wife, Tera of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Lapine and husband, Jeff, Daniel Wiles and wife, Holly, Robert Schmidt and wife, Whitney, Marshall Hatfield, Joseph Schmidt, Brandon Lambert, Hunter Lambert, Haygan Lambert, and Logan Lambert; great grandchildren, Derek Wiles, Judah Schmidt, Dustin Lapine, and Lydia Schmidt.

Momaw – Your kids, grandkids, and greats love and miss you but, with joy, know that you are in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen!

A ceremony will be held at the graveside on Monday, December 7th at 9:30am at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Online condolences for the family maybe expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dudley A. Minga, age 82, of Heiskell

Dudley A. Minga, age 82, of Heiskell, TN passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 peacefully …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.