Jerome “Red” Simonds, age 77

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 51 Views

Jerome “Red” Simonds, age 77, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1943 in Wolf Creek, NC to the late George and Frances Brooks Simonds. Jerome was a veteran having retired from the Army National Guard. Red was an owner/operator of Simonds and Sons Excavating. In addition to his parents, Jerome is preceded in death by, wife, Elizabeth Simonds and daughter, Paige Simonds. Red is survived by his two sons, Robert Simonds (Shelly) and Chris Simonds (Angie); grandchildren, Cristy Sprouse and Alicia Simonds; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Simonds, Adalynn and Kolton Sprouse and a host of other family and friends.

Jerome’s services will be private. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bishop James V. Freeman, age 87, of Kingston

Bishop James V. Freeman, age 87, of Kingston passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.