James Monroe Hill, age 49 of Andersonville passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Jamey was a very special man loved my many. He loved to try new foods, play video games and watch Star Wars and Star Trek. He liked watching the Florida State Seminoles and Oakland Raiders. He worked in nursing homes taking care of others during his entire working career. He was always a good listener and good friends to everyone he met.

He is survived by his parents Dan & Betty Hill; sister, Crystal Fields & husband Kevin; niece and nephew, Kelsey & Kevin Golden; special friend, Annette Lewis.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Lewis Jones officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com