James Jackson Loudermilk III, 56, passed away on November 30 th at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge Tennessee. He was born October 10, 1964 in McDowell County, North Carolina to the late Jim & Alice Loudermilk. Jack loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, hunter & angler. His most beloved hiking location was the Linville Gorge in North Carolina. Jack also enjoyed playing his guitars and singing along with friends and family to many different types of music including his favorite artist who we also lost this year, Mr. John Prine.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Loudermilk and wife Krystallin, three grandchildren, Bruce, Mina & Ashton Loudermilk; Brother Steve Loudermilk and Sister Elizabeth Rose; and life partner Miss Lee McGetrick.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held in Hickory, North Carolina at a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.