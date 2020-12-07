HSFB season wraps; hoops rolls on

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL (Friday, Dec. 4) 5A Blue Cross Bowl: Summit 28 Oak Ridge 7…The Wildcats’ season ends with a record of 10-4 and the program’s first appearance in the state championship game since 2005.

3A Blue Cross Bowl: Alcoa 35 Milan 0…Sixth straight state title for Alcoa (14-1).

1A Blue Cross Bowl: Fayetteville 20 South Pittsburg 14.

(Saturday, Dec. 5) 6A Blue Cross Bowl: Oakland 56 Brentwood 33.

4A Blue Cross Bowl: Elizabethton 41 Haywood 14.

2A Blue Cross Bowl: Peabody 35 Meigs County 13.

BASKETBALL (Friday, Dec. 4) Clinton boys 85 Jellico 55…The Dragons played without leading scorer Jackson Garner (contact tracing) but had little trouble with their visitors from Jellico, beating the Blue Devils, 85-55, behind a balanced scoring attack led by Lane Harrison’s 20 points.

Trace Thackerson and Jeremiah Blauvelt each scored 16 for Clinton, while Rishon Bright added 13 for the now 5-1 Dragons.

Other scores

Union County girls 61 Gibbs 45…Union County boys 65 Gibbs 48//

Karns girls 51 Austin-East 21…Austin-East boys 75 Karns 59//

Oneida girls 68 Coalfield 39…Oneida boys 100 Coalfield 63.