HS hoops schedules in flux due to COVID concerns

As the watchword for 2020 continues to be “flexibility,” we have another COVID-related basketball schedule update for you this afternoon.

Due to COVID issues in the Clinton Lady Dragons’ program, tomorrow night’s (Friday, December 11th) game at Oak Ridge has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, January 14th, at 6 pm.

Tomorrow night’s scheduled boys’ game, a rematch of the 2020 District 3AAA championship game, will be played as the 5-1 Clinton Dragons will head to Wildcat Arena to face 4-1 Oak Ridge, which is coming off back-to-back 100-point scoring outbursts. WYSH’s coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press will begin immediately following Trading Time Primetime at 7:00 Friday night, taking you up to the 7:30 tipoff of the Dragons at the Wildcats.

Of course, as schedules continue to be shuffled, there are also some District games on the Dragon schedule that need to be made up, so to that end, next week will be a busy one for the Orange & Black. Gone from next week’s slate of games are non-District road trips to Gatlinburg-Pittman and Fulton, replaced by a pair of District doubleheaders.

First up, on Monday night, the Dragons and Lady Dragons welcome Campbell County to the friendly confines of the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, with updates from the girls’ tilt starting during Trading Time Primetime, and complete play-by-play coverage at its conclusion.

Then, on Thursday night, it’s another District doubleheader as Clinton heads to Anderson County to renew the Crosstown Showdown with the Mavs and Lady Mavs. Coverage, again, will begin with updates during Primetime, and full coverage of Clinton at Anderson County to follow.

Tip times for both District doubleheaders next week will be 6 pm for the girls’ varsity, and 7:30 for the boys.

WYSH will wrap up its broadcast schedule for the calendar year with a special Saturday matinee on December 19th, as Clinton plays host to the Science Hill Hilltoppers out of Johnson City. Coverage on Saturday, December 19th, will begin at 2:15, with the girls’ varsity set to tip off at 2:30, followed at 4 by the boys’ game.