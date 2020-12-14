HS Hoops round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Friday (WYSH): Oak Ridge boys 85 Clinton 65…Oak Ridge broke open a close, back-and-forth game after halftime to notch its 25th straight win over rival Clinton dating back to 2010. Preston Turner led a balanced Oak Ridge attack with 19 points and four others scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-1 on the season. Five Dragons also scored in double figures, led by Trace Thackerson’s 16, but Clinton fell to 5-2.
ELSEWHERE
Oak Ridge girls 78 Alcoa 52//
Kingston boys 71 Powell 59//
Oneida boys 65 Oliver Springs 50//
Campbell County girls 60 Anderson County 52…Anderson County boys 86 Campbell County 63: CCHS on hiatus through Winter Break due to COVID concerns//
Cosby girls 73 Jellico 24…Cosby boys 82 Jellico 73: Jellico on hiatus through Winter Break due to COVID concerns//
Union County girls 49 Carter 38…Carter boys 54 Union County 49.