Holiday Bureau hit by thieving Grinches

Someone stole a truckload of toys from the Anderson County Holiday Bureau last week.

The theft occurred sometime late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Large toys that had been left outside overnight under tarps were gone when volunteers returned to work the following morning.

Officials say that with almost 700 families having signed up for assistance this year, the theft represents a setback, but they are continuing with their mission to help as many needy families as possible this holiday season.

The organization helps low-income households receive toys and food vouchers in time for Christmas. The Holiday Bureau is accepting monetary donations or new toys, and officials say thir greatest need right now is for toys for boys age 10 and up.

If you’d like to donate, you can donate through the group’s Amazon Smile account or at www.holidaybureau.org.

Non-monetary donations can be brought to the group’s drop box at 728B Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.