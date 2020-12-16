Henry posthumously recognized as Titans’ ‘High School Coach of the Year’

Keith Henry, the longtime Coalfield High School head football coach until his passing at the age of 54 earlier this month, has been posthumously honored as the Tennessee Titans ‘High School Coach of the Year.”

Henry passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 5.

He was head coach at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.

This year, his Yellow Jackets went undefeated in the regular season and finished the season 12-1 after falling to South Pittsburg in the state semifinals.

Henry joined Coalfield in 2005 as an assistant coach before taking over the program in 2008. Previously, Henry served as co-head coach at his alma mater, Oneida High School, which won a state championship in 1992.

Coach Keith Henry was more than a football coach though, according to friends, colleagues and former students as he is being remembered by his community as a husband, father, assistant principal, mentor and friend.

The high school will receive a $2,000 grant from the Titans Foundation to benefit its football program. Coach Henry’s selection also qualifies him for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, honoring high school football coaches that display integrity, achievement and leadership.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award winner receives $10,000 and his high school football program is awarded $15,000.