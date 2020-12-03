Headed to the Smokies? Tree removal work to close Cherokee Orchard Road

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that a section of Cherokee Orchard Road will be closed for tree-removal work beginning Monday, December 7 through Friday, Friday, December 11. This one-mile, one-way loop section of Cherokee Orchard Road begins just past the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin. The cabin and parking area will remain accessible to visitors.

The one-way loop will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists throughout the closure period to allow for the safe removal of trees along the narrow road corridor. During this temporary closure, hikers will not have access to the Rainbow Falls, Bull Head, or Old Sugarlands Trailheads.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.