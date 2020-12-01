Harriman receives land donation to honor Baisley’s memory

Harriman Mayor Wayne Best announced today that approximately 13 acres have been donated to the City of Harriman for eventual use as city park facilities.

In a press release, Mayor Best stated “I am thrilled to accept this wonderful gift from the Liff and Baisley Families in honor and memory of Albert Baisley. Albert Baisley deserves this recognition as he contributed so much towards making life better for so many folks in the Harriman and throughout Roane County.”

Baisley’s accomplishments in business include founding Rockwood Iron and Metal, the Scientific Ecology Group in Oak Ridge, Diversified Scientific Services in Kingston, Tennessee Valley Steel in Harriman, and Southern Alloys and Metals of Rockwood. Over the past five decades, his businesses have provided thousands of jobs in the area, according to the city.

Adam Liff, Baisley’s business partner of four decades, continued, “Albert was one of the best I have ever known. Smart, kind, generous and truly funny. His smile, wit and candor are deeply missed by many. I am proud to join with the Baisley and Wyatt Family to continue his legacy of helping to make life better for others. I appreciate Mayor Best, City Manager Helms and City Attorney Rehn for the swift response and ongoing help to make this gift idea become a reality for the City”.

The donated property is approximately 13 acres located on Margrave Drive in Harriman and is contiguous to other properties owned by the City of Harriman.