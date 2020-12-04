Harriman looks to fill holiday void

(City of Harriman press release) While formal gatherings such as the traditional Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade are cancelled, the City of Harriman, Tennessee, has expanded their Christmas celebration through lighting and socially distanced venues. The events kick off Friday, December 4th, by turning the David Webb Riverfront Park into a drive-in theater. Watch the movie “Grinch” from the comfort of your own vehicle with viewings free of charge at 5:30 or at 7:30 pm.

The following weekend is full of festive opportunities. Cornstalk Heights Historic Community Organization (CHHCO) presents a “Christmas Celebration of Lights” as a driving tour though the historic community Friday, December 11 & Saturday, December 12th 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Experience the sparkle of Christmas as you visit our neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places, decked out for the Christmas season. This driving tour will take you through the Cornstalk Heights Historic District, where we will have beautifully decorated homes as well as several “themed” homes, live carolers, and more surprises for your tour experience. Harriman Mayor Wayne Best has said “As you make your way through the home tour, it is easy to see that the Cornstalk Heights community is resided by hardworking homeowners who stand for honoring the rich history of the homes, churches and buildings and restoring them back to their original beauty.”

Cost is $20 per vehicle and includes a tour map as well as a copy of our annual Cornstalk Heights calendar. Proceeds are used towards the renovation of the historic Christian Church and other community projects. “We are living in historic times while also celebrating the history of the past. This has been a banner year for CHHCO, spearheaded by the donation to the organization of the oldest church structure in Harriman, the original Christian Church, constructed in 1891. Now named Historic Harriman Hall in recognition of the city’s namesake Walter Harriman, we have embarked in a multi-year project create a multi-use facility for the organization’s meetings and programs, community productions, and special events rentals. Participation in this driving tour help fund the renovations” said Bruce Knobloch, CHHCO President. “The year 2020 is the 130th anniversary of The Great Land Sale that auctioned off parcels of land with the dream of a utopian temperance community called Harriman, Tennessee. It is also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of two Harriman historic districts in the National Register of Historic Places – the residential district referred to as the “Cornstalk Heights” Historic District and the Roane Street Commercial Historic District.”

Other opportunities in Harriman the weekend of December 11th & 12th include visiting the friendly Downtown Merchants in Harriman’s Historic Business District, where you can pick up those special Christmas Gifts, and by visiting the Riverfront Park for their lighted wonderland and a live nativity, all available at no cost.

For more information, contact Natasha West, Harriman Events Coordinator, at 865-590-7035, or Bruce Knobloch, CHHCO President, at 865-882-1472.