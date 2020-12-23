Glenna Ruth McCoy, better known as “Crickett”, 75, of Beech Grove Community in Lake City, passed away December 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was such a fighter and loving mother, but now she is resting peacefully. She was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jake McCoy, and brother Cleve Phillips and wife Alma.
Crickett is survived by:
Son JP McCoy and wife Shauna
Daughter Frances Dison and husband Lynn
Daughter Cissy Freytag
Brother Kenneth Phillips and wife Anna
Sister Ann Moore
Sister Donna Brock
Grandsons Aaron McCoy and wife Savannah
Blake McCoy and wife Jodi
Tyler Dison and wife Rebecca
Brandon Dison
Dustin Lowe
Randy Freytag
Great Grandchildren Hunter, Hudson, Rhett, Oliver, Gigi, and Madeline
At the request of the family, services will be held privately.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.