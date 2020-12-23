Glenna Ruth McCoy, better known as “Crickett”, 75, of Beech Grove

Glenna Ruth McCoy, better known as “Crickett”, 75, of Beech Grove Community in Lake City, passed away December 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was such a fighter and loving mother, but now she is resting peacefully. She was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jake McCoy, and brother Cleve Phillips and wife Alma.

Crickett is survived by:

Son   JP McCoy and wife Shauna

Daughter   Frances Dison and husband Lynn

Daughter   Cissy Freytag

Brother   Kenneth Phillips and wife Anna

Sister   Ann Moore

Sister   Donna Brock

Grandsons  Aaron McCoy and wife Savannah

                   Blake McCoy and wife Jodi

                   Tyler Dison and wife Rebecca

                   Brandon Dison

                   Dustin Lowe

                   Randy Freytag

Great Grandchildren   Hunter, Hudson, Rhett, Oliver, Gigi, and Madeline

At the request of the family, services will be held privately.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

