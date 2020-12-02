Gladys Geneva Bumgardner Taylor, age 89, passed away November 29, 2020 at her home. Gladys was born on October 4, 1931 in Anderson County to the late James Henry Lee Bumgardner and Maxine Bunch Bumgardner. She was of the Baptist Faith and attended Briceville First Baptist Church earlier in her life. Gladys enjoyed word search puzzles, working in her flower bed, and bird watching. She enjoyed visiting Dollywood and watching UT sports. In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, James E. (J.E.) Taylor, son, Richard Bumgardner, daughter, Jearldine “Candy” Taylor; brothers, Bill and Wade Bumgardner, sisters Lucille Shoffner, Annie Smith, Trula Smith, and Hazel Raper, grandson Bryan Bumgardner, twin granddaughters Melissa Jean and Stephanie Lynn Jones and great granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Melissa Jones.

Survivors include:

Children Debbie and Fred VanNorstran

Sandy and Ronnie Spitzer

Johnny and Valdra Taylor

Eddie and Debbie Taylor

Mitzi and Mike Evans

Sister and brother in law Patsy and Phil Casaday

Grandchildren Jason Jones

Ronnie and Megan Spitzer

Ashley Spitzer and Fiancé Chris Longmars

Madison Taylor

Shelly Bumgardner and family

Great Grandchildren Jay Jay Jones

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and son Eddie Taylor officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 1:15 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee on Thursday, December 3, 2020 to go in procession to the Sam Foust Cemetery in Lake City for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.