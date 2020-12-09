Gary Wayne Bowling, age 73 of Clinton TN, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was at his home surrounded by his wife and children.

Gary was a longtime member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School, served in the National Guard, and retired from SunTrust Bank after a 41-year career for which he held multiple positions in the banking industry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, dirt track and Nascar racing, and antique cars. Gary was a friend, mentor, and an example of hard work and ethics.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ancil Bowling and Helen Bowling; brother, Ted Bowling; sister, Wilma Bass; and little Ralph.

Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Bowling; his daughter, Cynthia Cogswell and husband Gary; son, Greg Bowling and wife Amy; grandchildren, Corey Vann, Cameron Cogswell, Shaylah Bowling, Canaan Bowling, Houston and Hayden Knight; great-grandchildren, Addison Vann, Kolton Cogswell, and Piper Miller; sisters, Paulette Buck and Glenda Jones; brother, Perry Bowling and wife Betty; sister, Elquita West and husband Darrell and numerous nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in the Batley Community with Tom Tuck officiating. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bowling family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.