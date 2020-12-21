Fred Austin Fox ,age 88, passed away December 18, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Methodist Hospital. He was born in 1932 near what is now tee box number 12 at Centennial golf course in Oak Ridge which was at that time his family’s farm. A 1953 graduate of Clinton High School, he retired from Union Carbide Corporation in Oak Ridge as a foreman working in the Y-12 plant.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Wilson Fox and Elizabeth Strong Fox, his son Fredrick Scott Fox, his brothers and sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Fox Margrave, William (Bill) Fox, Minnie Fox Manley, Elizabeth Fox Bolton, Hazel Fox Brown, Bessie Fox Smith, Henry Fox, Bertha Mae ( Bert) Fox Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Onah Stair Fox, his daughter Venessa Fox Seivers (David), his grandchildren Chelsea McMasters (Nathan), Evan Seivers (Emily), Mackenzie Fox, Skylar Fox and Jordan Fox. His great grandchildren Sloan Seivers, Neal and Fiona McMasters. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also held a special place in his heart along with the many friends he would do anything for to help.

Fred was a lifelong Clinton resident. His friendliness, humor and storytelling were notable traits. In his free time, he enjoyed competition of all types and enjoyed being a fan and spectator of all sports . He especially liked playing golf and did so all his life including this past July at the 49th annual Fox family reunion. This was an important event to him and he always encouraged everyone’s attendance .

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family is having only an outdoor graveside service on Monday December 21, 2020 at the Grandview Memorial garden in Clinton TN at 2pm. The family requests everyone wear a mask to the service. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St Judes Children’s Hospital or First Baptist Church in Clinton.

