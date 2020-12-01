Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Tuesday

High school basketball returns to WYSH Tuesday night with the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of the Karns Beavers at the Clinton Dragons.

We will begin our coverage with updates from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High during Trading Time Primetime as the Lady Dragons tangle with Karns, taking you live and full to the conclusion of that game once Primetime ends, and bringing you all the action when the boys square off in the nightcap.

In game one, the Lady Dragons come in with a 2-4 record, with wins over Farragut and Walker Valley and losses to Farragut, William Blount, Heritage and Jefferson County, while the Lady Beavers enter with a 2-1 record. The Lady Beavers have won at Carter and Cherokee while losing only to South-Doyle. Clinton’s Sarah Burton is averaging 24.8 points per game this season, and last month, broke her own single-game scoring record with 43 points and also topped the 1000 point mark for her career.

In the boys’ game, the Dragons come in with a 3-1 record, boasting wins over Heritage, Sevier County and Gatlinburg-Pittman, and losing only to Bradley Central. In the win over Gatlinburg-Pittman Saturday, junior Jackson Garner poured in a school-record 55 points in a performance that also saw him tie his own record for made three-pointers in a game, hitting 10 of his 13 attempts. Garner is averaging 38 points a game on the young season.

Karns’ boys are 2-1, with wins at Carter and William Blount and their lone loss to South-Doyle.