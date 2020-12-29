Follow-up: Roane shooting victim still in hospital

Following up on a story we brought you on Monday, a Roane County woman is recovering at UT Medical Center after being shot on Christmas Eve night. The woman’s name has not been released at this time, and the suspect in the shooting, 43-year-old David Michael Schmitt, remains in custody at the Roane County Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Roane County man is in custody today, charged with attempted second-degree murder in a Christmas Eve shooting.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm Thursday night at a home on Mimosa Avenue in Rockwood. A woman was reportedly shot in the upper torso and was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She is described by our partners at BBB-TV as a relative of Schmitt’s wife and stepdaughter.

The suspected shooter, 43-year-old David Michael Schmitt, fled the scene before authorities arrived and a Be on the Lookout—or BOLO—was issued for his vehicle. Harriman Police eventually spotted, and stopped, Schmitt’s vehicle on Highway 27. After a brief, 20-minute-long standoff, Schmitt surrendered to authorities without further incident. Inside his vehicle, police rpeorted finding an AR-15 and a pistol.

At last check, Schmitt remained in custody at the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.