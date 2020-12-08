Follow-up: Roane man charged with kidnapping in missing man’s death

Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, authorities in Morgan and Roane counties are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man whose body was found inside a mobile home in the Pine Orchard community last week.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton says that four of his detectives as well as investigators from the Rockwood Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, which began last week when Roane County deputies and Rockwood police officers responded to a convenience store on a call of illicit drug activity.

After speaking with several individuals, arrests were made, but after being taken into custody, one of the arrestees told investigators he wanted to make a deal and had information on the whereabouts of Robert Quenton McCullough, who had been reported missing by his mother in early October.

The arrestee, Shane Parks, told investigators that McCullough’s body was in a mobile home in Morgan County. Parks reportedly told investigators that he and two other individuals had assaulted McCullough before tying him up with rope and zip ties, and driving him to the mobile home on Young Drive in Oakdale.

Investigators arrested Parks on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday, the same day McCullough’s body was discovered, bound with ropes and zip ties.

The investigation, which also includes the DA’s office, is continuing.

Parks is in custody on bonds totaling $100,900.