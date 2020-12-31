First-time jobless claims up in Tennessee

More than 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending December 26th, the first time that mark has been reached since the second week of October. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released last week’s data on Thursday, which shows 10,198 people filed unemployment claims, up by 2787 from the previous week’s 7411, and eclisping the 10,000-mark for the first time since October 10th.

The state also reported an increase in the number of continuing claims paid last week, which went from 43,482 the previous week to 45,226.

Locally, in Anderson County, 74 new claims were filed, while 330 claimants received continuing benefits. 45 new unemployment claims were filed in Roane County, where 259 conrtnuing claims were distributed. Campbell County saw 32 people file for unemployment benefits, and another 176 continuing claims were paid. 15 Morgan County residents filed for benefits last week, and 85 continuing claims were paid.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
New Claims Since March 15964,384 

