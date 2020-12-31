First-time jobless claims up in Tennessee

More than 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending December 26th, the first time that mark has been reached since the second week of October. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released last week’s data on Thursday, which shows 10,198 people filed unemployment claims, up by 2787 from the previous week’s 7411, and eclisping the 10,000-mark for the first time since October 10th.
The state also reported an increase in the number of continuing claims paid last week, which went from 43,482 the previous week to 45,226.
Locally, in Anderson County, 74 new claims were filed, while 330 claimants received continuing benefits. 45 new unemployment claims were filed in Roane County, where 259 conrtnuing claims were distributed. Campbell County saw 32 people file for unemployment benefits, and another 176 continuing claims were paid. 15 Morgan County residents filed for benefits last week, and 85 continuing claims were paid.
All of the county-by-county data is available by following this link.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|New Claims Since March 15
|964,384