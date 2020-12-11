Fire damages Carlisle Tire facility; no injuries

A fire Thursday night at Carlisle Tire on JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway in Clinton caused what appeared to be significant damage.

The Clinton Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at the facility shortly before 10 pm Thursday, and this morning, Chief Archie Brummitt described the blaze as “big and hard to get to” in response to questions from WYSH. Pictures from the scene do show a large amount of flames coming from the building at the peak of the blaze. Crews worked to put the fire out though the early morning hours of Friday, and were very happy to report that there were no injuries to employees, bystanders, or firefighters.

The cause of last night’s fire remains under investigation, and at last check, the damage assessment was said to be ongoing.