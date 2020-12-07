Express Employment holding food distributions

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 138 Views

Express Employment Professionals is giving away free food that should last up to a week. According to an announcement from the company, the food will be distributed on Wednesday, December 9th beginning at 10:00 am, and continuing until all the food has been given away at three locations across the area:

Jaycee Park, 314 Nave Street, Clinton, TN 37716
8801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN at EXPRESS Parking Lot
1470 Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN at EXPRESS Parking Lot
For More Information, please call the Anderson County Express Office: at 865-498-0098

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

