Express Employment holding food distributions

Express Employment Professionals is giving away free food that should last up to a week. According to an announcement from the company, the food will be distributed on Wednesday, December 9th beginning at 10:00 am, and continuing until all the food has been given away at three locations across the area:

Jaycee Park, 314 Nave Street, Clinton, TN 37716

8801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN at EXPRESS Parking Lot

1470 Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN at EXPRESS Parking Lot

For More Information, please call the Anderson County Express Office: at 865-498-0098