Ex-Council member Thompson pleads guilty in wiretapping case

Former LaFollette City Council member Ann Thompson pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies in connection to the discovery last year of a recording device hidden in the Council’s meeting room.

Thompson was originally indicted on 36 charges, including wiretapping, illegal electronic surveillance, and official misconduct, and as part of her deal, pleaded guilty to oone count each of wiretapping and electronic surveillance, both of which are Class D felonies, preventing her from running for, or serving in, a public office as long as they remain on her record.

She will have a chance to expunge the charges, as she is expected to be placed on judicial diversion for six years, meaning that if she successfully completes her probation, the conviction could be removed from her record.

Investigators say that Thompson placed a recording device under a table in the Council chamber in an alleged attempt to catch other members of the Council violating the state’s Open Meeting, or “Sunshine,” Laws. It was discovered in February of 2019 after it fell from its spot under the table during a prayer meeting.

Thompson, citing personal reasons, resigned her seat on the Council in November.