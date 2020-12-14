Evelyn Carter of Powell, TN passed away on December 9, 2020 at Maple Court Senior Living Facility. She was born on August 22, 1927 in Lake City, TN to the late GJ and Ella Anderson. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her entire 93 years. She cherished time with her family and friends. She was especially devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Tekoa Baptist Church in Knoxville.



She is preceded in death by her Husband, Warne Lee Carter, her sons Clyde Carter and Billy Ray Carter and grandson Billy Lee Carter.

She is survived by her daughter Fay and husband Alan Frederick, her brother Estelle and wife Roberta Anderson. She is also survived by her loving and devoted grandson Billy Carter, and wife Mary. Billy was there almost daily taking care of her until her passing. He cared deeply for her and was much devoted to her health and well-being. She is also survived by other loving grandchildren including Clif and wife Tina Carter, Ray Carter, Brian and wife Jackie Frederick and Brad and wife Kera Frederick. Great grandchildren Billy Carter Jr, Amber and husband Alan Vanhuss, Kimberley and husband Cody Hill, Jackson Carter, Tristan Frederick, Luke Frederick, and Miss McKinley Faith Frederick; and several great-great grandchildren.



Due to the COVID pandemic a private service was held Saturday at Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN. Holley Gamble in Rocky Top is in charge of the services.

