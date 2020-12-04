Elkmont Road section temporarily closed for bridge repair

Jim Harris 3 seconds ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that an Elkmont Road section will be temporarily closed to motorists for bridge repairs beginning Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 18. The closure will be in place Monday at 7:00 a.m. through Friday at noon each week. The area will be fully open to all access on the weekends.  

The road closure begins at the Elkmont Campground and restricts motorist access to the Jakes Creek and Little River Trailheads. Day hikers may park at the Elkmont Campground, which is closed for the season, and walk to the trailheads. Backcountry permit holders may drive through the closure area and pass over the bridge under direction of the on-site construction crew to access the trailheads for overnight parking. Cemetery access will also be accommodated throughout the closure period. 

The closure is necessary to efficiently and safely make the needed bridge repairs to the large bridge spanning Little River near the Little River Trailhead.  This work is part of a larger Federal Highway Administration project to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park. Repair work includes repointing masonry, sealing cracks, and repairing deck joints. 

For more information about road closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rocky Top man indicted in October bank heist

A federal grand jury in Greenville returned a one count indictment on November 18th against …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.