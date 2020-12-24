Elizabeth Lorene Elliott, age 76 of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020. She was born March 11, 1944 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Walter and Liddie Early Lane.

A devoted mother, grandmother, and faithful Christian, she found joy in serving others throughout her life. Some of her favorite activities included drawing, cleaning, and shopping. But what she most enjoyed was spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her son, Charlie Elliott & wife Mandi of Knoxville; daughters, Beth Martin of Clinton and Sherry Hazelwood & husband Mike of Powell; grandchildren, Whitney Terry of Powell, Morgan Terry of Powell, Wesley Martin of Clinton, Aubrey Martin of Clinton, Dylan Currier of Oak Ridge, Michael Elliott of Knoxville, Olivia Elliott of Knoxville, Laney Elliott of Knoxville, Heather Norton of Jefferson City, Michael Hazelwood of Corryton, and Emily Hazelwood of Corryton; sisters, Wanda Light & husband David of Clinton and Dorothy Giles & husband Lawrence of Clinton; several loving nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com