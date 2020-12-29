Edna Ruth Liles, age 82 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born January 22, 1938 to the late Lee Roy Fox and Margaret Louise “Taylor” Fox in Clinton, Tennessee. Edna was a member of Charity Baptist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, reading her bible, and traveling. She was “mom” to many of us and was loved by so many and will be missed terribly.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by husband, Max Liles; two brothers, three sisters and two sons.

She is survived by her children, Johnny McMahan, Ralph McMahan, Harvey (Angel) McMahan, Edward (Theresa) Liles, Ray Liles, 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, two brothers, five sisters, many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Chuck Daniels officiating. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com