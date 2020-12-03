Edna Leona Burdette Plemons,age 81, of Kingston went home to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with Covid-19. She was born March 12, 1939 in Dayton, Tennessee and moved to Roane County at a young age, graduating from Rockwood High School. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. Ms. Leona retired from Calvary Baptist School where she enjoyed working in the lunch room and helping in any other areas where needed. She had a great love for children but was never blessed with any of her own. She was an avid reader. She also loved having friends and family in, cooking many of their favorite dishes. Ms. Leona had worked in earlier years as a Cosmetology Instructor. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Everette Plemons; parents, Lee & Lottie Burdette; brothers, Junior & Corky Burdette; sisters, Naomi McNure, Mary Tuggle, and Helen Grasham; nephews, Larry Tuggle, Kenneth Gentry, Gene Gentry, DeWayne Plemons, Charles Davis, Alan Plemons and Sherril Gentry; nieces, Geneva Snelson, and Janette Gentry.

SURVIVORS

Brother-in-laws Rev. Dennis Plemons & wife, Jane of Philadelphia, TN

Glen Plemmons & wife, Betty of Candler, NC

Walter Greene of Kingston

Sister-in-law Marjorie Burdette of Rockwood

Nieces & Nephews Susan Burdette, Mark Burdette, Tammy Begefke, Brian Burdette, Rhonda Henderson, Willie McNure, Renee Settles, Janet Ward, Nathan Tuggle, Gary Grasham, Eddie Grasham, Curtis Gentry, Harold Gentry, Juanita Norton, Sue Gentry, Phil Gentry, Kathy Frisbee, Colin Gentry, Rachel Denise Brown, Don Davis, Mike Davis, Barbara Goodson, Sandra Brackett, Rev. Doug Greene, Danny Ray Kirkpatrick, Betty Ann Anderson.

A host of great-nieces, great-nephews, and many precious friends who will miss her greatly.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Those wishing to go in procession should meet at 1:30 pm, at Fraker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Calvary Baptist School, 900 Sturgess Street, Kingston, TN 37763. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family request mask be worn, in compliance with the Roane County Mask Mandate, to all services for Leona Plemons. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.